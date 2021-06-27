Her son Abhishek Bachchan has been on a roll after his plunge into the world of web shows and now his mother Jaya Bachchan is all set to follow suit.
According to reports, Jaya will make her digital debut with ‘Sadabahar’. The shooting of the series began in February but had to be halted in April when COVID-19 outbreak triggered a lockdown in Mumbai. Film shoots ground to a halt at the time as a precautionary measure.
The crew was spotted around the Andheri suburb of Mumbai and they were also seen filming in a strict bio-bubble format with just 50 members as their unit.
Jaya was last seen in 2016 in an extended cameo in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s relationship comedy ‘Ki & Ka’. She played herself along with her husband Amitabh Bachchan in the film.
While Amitabh made his digital debut with the satire ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, his son has acted in a string of successful web projects including ‘Ludo’ and ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’.
The last two years have seen several high-profile Bollywood stars explore the web medium including Vidya Balan and Ayushmann Khurrana.