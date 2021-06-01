Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been busy working on her movie projects amid the pandemic in India, and admits that her parents are worried about her.
Fernandez, 35, is of Sri Lankan original and her parents live in Bahrain.
“My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India,” she said in an interview with Times of India.
The ‘Kick’ actress is currently shooting for a number of movies including horror comedy ‘Bhoot Police’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, and the Ranveer Singh-led action movie ‘Cirkus’. She is also set to star in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead.
“My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing,” Fernandez added.
The actress was last seen in the Netflix movie ‘Mrs Serial Killer’, which was her debut in a web project.