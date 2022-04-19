Actress Huma Qureshi’s next movie will see her star as one of India’s most famous chefs, Tarla Dalal.
The upcoming biopic titled ‘Tarla’ is directed by Piyush Gupta.
Qureshi said: “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin.”
“I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla’s homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character,” she added.
The film is jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.
While talking about the late chef, producer Tiwari said: “Tarla’s story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It’s a story about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved way for many such home cooks and start ups to aspire and achieve their dreams. “
Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padma Shri in the culinary skills category in 2007. She died in November 2013 after a heart attack.
Gupta, who has been a writer on films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’, is delighted to have the opportunity to illustrate Dalal’s life on screen.
He said: “Being a foodie myself, the intention is to make this film a treat for all food lovers to gorge on.”