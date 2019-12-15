She was best known for her role in MS Sathyu’s 1973 classic ‘Garm Hava’

Image Credit:

Actress Gita Siddharth Kak died on December 14 evening in Mumbai.

The actress is best known for her role in MS Sathyu’s 1973 classic ‘Garm Hava’. While Sathyu’s effort won an Indian National Award as Best Feature Film on National Integration, she received a souvenir at the ceremony for her role as Amina in the film.

Kak made her debut in Gulzar’s 1972 film, ‘Parichay’, starring Jeetendra and Jaya Bhaduri. She was a familiar face on the Bollywood screen of the 70s and 80s, featuring in films such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ and ‘Nooriea’.

She was married to producer and documentary filmmaker Siddharth Kak, who is known for his popular culture show ‘Surabhi’, which aired on Doordarshan from 1990 to 2001. Gita was an art director on the show.

Gita and Siddharth Kak’s daughter Antara is a documentary filmmaker