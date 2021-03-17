Actress Gauahar Khan. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan has been banned from working for 60 days after it came to light that she allegedly violated COVID-19 norms in Mumbai.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) decision to issue a “non-cooperation directive” against Khan came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) slapped a First Information Report or FIR against her on March 15 for going to work on set after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for COVID-19 Infection even though she was advised to be quarantined,” a statement read. “Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down the Government of India & Maharashtra issued for the Media and Entertainment Industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra.”

Gauahar Khan. Image Credit: IANS

“The FWICE has jointly decided to issue a Non Cooperation Directive against Ms Gauahar Khan for two months and it is hereby advised to all the members of our affiliated craft to distance themselves from being associated with Ms. Gauahar Khan for the next two months,” the statement added, saying that any member who cooperates with Khan would be penalised.

What the BMC said

On March 15, news spread that the BMC had booked Khan for going to work despite being told she had to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Gauahar has been booked for violation of COVID rules. She had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to stay home and quarantine but instead went for a film shoot,” a BMC official was quoted as saying. Officials reportedly visited her home but “she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”

When she returned home 10 minutes after being called, she reportedly told official she had tested negative. However, according to India Today, the official “told her that it doesn’t work that way. This isn’t a responsible behaviour. There was non-cooperation from her end.”

Khan defends herself

On March 16, the actress claimed she was not COVID-19 positive when she went back to work.

“For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC,” the actress’ team said in their own statement.

The team also asked people to be respectful as the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star mourned the death of her father.