Couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia in May

Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi Image Credit: Instagram.com/evelyn_sharma/

The stork has come visiting with Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma confirming that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi.

Sharma, who tied the knot with the Australia-based dental surgeon on May 15, confirmed the news with Indian daily Bombay Times, a day ahead of her birthday.

“We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future,” she told the daily.

With current lockdowns in place in Australia on account of the pandemic, the parents have stated Sharma will give birth in Australia and look to travel when it’s safe. “We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up,” she added.

Sharma, who has starred in films such as ‘Saaho’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, says also said that she misses her pre-pandemic life. “I remember when red-carpet walks used to be part of my regular life. I miss those days so much. And I miss travelling, too. I’ve spent some beautiful days in the mountains in India,” she stated.

Bhindi and Sharma were set up on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2018. The two hit it off right away and were married three years later.