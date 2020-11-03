Bollywood actress Elli AvRam made the most of her recent work trip to Dubai as she went on a horse-riding adventure in the desert.
“I remember that I used to ride horses as a child, and I had to give it up as I wanted to pursue figure skating and I didn’t have the time to do both. Riding the horse in Dubai was such an amazing experience. It’s a different experience entirely when you ride in the desert. It brought me back to my childhood days. It was one of my best memories in Dubai and I highly recommend it to anyone who goes there,” said Avram in a statement.
She was in Dubai briefly to film portions of producer Garuang Doshi’s web series ‘7th Sense’, also starring R Madhavan. The crew have reportedly taken a break in filming.
Avram also tried go-karting in the UAE. The Swedish Greek star isn’t the first celebrity to tour the UAE this season. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are also in the city enjoying the good weather and the sights.