Bollywood actress, producer and director Divya Khosla Kumar’s has died, the actress wrote on social media.
In a post on Instagram, Khosla Kumar shared a series of photographs of her with her mother and wrote that the death has caused a “forever void in my heart”. “I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values … my most beautiful soul,” she wrote.
The actress, best known for her role in the Telugu film ‘Love Today’ and the Hindi movie ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’, is married to film producer Bhushan Kumar, who’s also the managing director of one of India’s largest record labels T-Series.
Khosla Kumar, however, didn’t reveal the reason behind her mother’s death.
Other celebrities chimed in with their condolences.
“Auntie was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance,” actress Urvashi Rautela wrote. “She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a role in shaping the incredible person you are today ...”