Disha Patani
Disha Patani Image Credit: IANS
Also in this package

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s father and two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Patani’s father, Jagdish Patani, is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department in Bareilly.

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow.

Following their coronavirus test reports, the zonal chief engineer’s office has been closed for the next 48 hours.