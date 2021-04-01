Bollywood actress Dia Mirza took to Instagram on April 1 to announce that she is pregnant with her first child.
The star recently returned to Mumbai from a vacation in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter from a previous marriage.
“Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe,” the actress posted along with a picture of herself cradling a baby bump.
Mirza tied the knot with businessman Rekhi in a private ceremony on February 15.
“Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us,” she posted on social media at the time.
Mirza, 39, was previously married to filmmaker and producer Sahil Sangha; they divorced in 2019. Rekhi has daughter Samaira from with ex-wife Sunaina.
On the work front, Mirza's more recent film is the Telugu action drama 'Wild Dog' led by Nagarjuna and out now in the UAE.