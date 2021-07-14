Actress Dia Mirza Image Credit: Instagram.com/diamirzaofficial/

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi have announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Mirza made the announcement on Instagram along with images of the newborn, while revealing that the baby has spent time in the NICU following an emergency surgery the actress had to undergo.

In an accompanied statement, the ‘Thappad’ actress wrote: “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

Speaking about her emergency surgery, Mirza continued: “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

Despite the scary experience endured by the new mother, Mirza stated that she has embraced parenthood. “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” she wrote.

The actress also thanked her fans for providing her with support in her time of need.

On April 1, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ star revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, whom she married in February. The 39-year-old actress said at the time that they only found out they were pregnant when she was planning her wedding. “We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she added in a reply to a social media user.