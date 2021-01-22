Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is taking her career to the next level. She has signed with US talent agency ICM for representation in all areas, Deadline reported.
Padukone, one of India’s most highly paid actresses, made her Hollywood debut as the female lead in 2017 action film ‘XXX: The Return of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel.
ICM Partners is a talent agency that represents stars such as John Cena, Lana Condor, Regina King and Olivia Colman.
Padukone, 35, made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2007’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ and they are set to reunite for upcoming movie ‘Pathan’.
Her last release was the 2020 drama ‘Chhapaak’, and she has a slew of future releases; Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ‘83’ opposite husband Ranveer Singh; Shakun Batra’s as yet-untitled movie, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; and a Bollywood remake of ‘The Intern’.