Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has come forward to help Bala Prajapati, an acid attack survivor, by donating Rs1.5 million (Dh75,454). Prajapati was her co-star in the 2020 film ‘Chhapaak’.
Padukone donated the money as Prajapati needed to undergo a kidney transplant, which was estimated to cost Rs1.6 million in total.
The ‘Padmaavat’ actress donated 90 per cent of the amount to Chhanv Foundation, which started the online crowdsourcing drive to collect the donations.
Ashish Kumar from Chhanv Foundation said that after learning about Prajapati’s condition, the actor came forward and donated the money in two different transactions.
Meanwhile, on the movie front, the Padukone has a number of projects in the works, including ‘83’, ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Sanki’, ‘Pathan’, and ‘K’, which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 hit Hollywood film ‘The Intern’, and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.
The actress recently also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.