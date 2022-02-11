Both talents will be seen as celebrity guests during a Valentine’s Day special episode with the popular comedian.

During the chat show, actress Archana Puran Singh asked how many years have passed since their marriage. And surely their answer was likely to make anyone laugh out loud. It was hilarious that Basu and Grover are not sure about the exact number of years of togetherness. While Grover said six years, Basu said she felt she was married to him for the last four years.

“I have been married to her for six years and she has been married to me for four years,” said Grover.

When asked how, Basu explained: “We were coming here to meet you (Kapil Sharma) and we knew you would ask us questions, we would forget the answers, so we decided ‘let’s just talk.’ So I asked him, ‘hey Karan, how many years have we been married?’. I counted and I missed two years.”

Image Credit: Insta/bipashabasu

To this Grover replied: “I said it would be six years, but she said, “no mana 16, 17, 20, 21 four years completed?” So, for me it has been six years but for her it’s been four years.” After all confusion they finally concluded that this year on April 30 they will complete six years.

Basu and Grover are known for their warm and close bond. They often share pictures of each other on the sets.