Bhumi Pednekar informed her fans on April 5 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest celebrity to get the virus.
The actress revealed her diagnosis through an Instagram post, adding that she was under home quarantine and had ‘mild symptoms’. Pednekar said that steam, Vitamin C, food and a cheerful disposition were helping her manage her time in quarantine. She also urged people to be careful since she tested positive despite taking ‘utmost precaution and care’.
On the same day as she revealed her condition, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also posted that he had tested positive as well. On April 4, Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' co-star Akshay Kumar informed fans that he’s been hospitalised following the coronavirus diagnosis.
India is struggling with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases that has swept through Bollywood and affected many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and now Kumar, Kaushal and Pednekar.
On the work front, Pednekar will be seen in 'Badhaai Do', a sequel to 'Badhaai Ho' that starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. 'Badhaai Do' will see Pednekar sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.