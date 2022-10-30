Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Saturday dropped a string of pictures on her social media as she wrapped up the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming sports biopic film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka dropped the photos which she captioned, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!#ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata Belur math. Kalighat temple. Aliah phirni. Balwant singh ki chai and samose. Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle. Paramount ke sherbet Girishch dey malaai roll. Puti ram ki kachori aloo.”

In the first picture, Anushka could be seen standing with folded hands on the banks of a river and donning a yellow ethnic suit paired up with a blue dupatta.

In the second picture, the ‘NH-1’ actor could be seen holding her daughter tightly in her hands on the streets of Kolkata in a white suit.

The next few pictures are of the mouth-watering delicacies of Kolkata which the actor seems to have enjoyed during her shoot.

Soon after the ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actor dropped these pictures, fans swamped the comment section and shared heart and fire emoticons.

Anushka’s husband Cricketer Virat Kohli dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section and was one of the first few to drop their remarks.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma/

Actress Preity Zinta wrote, “Omg !!! Delicious.”

Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda Xpress’ is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor will be portraying a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Earlier this month, Sharma heaped praise on her husband and India’s top batter Virat Kohli after he led his squad to a sensational win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne.

She wrote in the caption: “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people’s lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling.”

Calling the nerve-wracking game the best match of her life, she said: “I have just watched the best match of my life, I can say, and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!