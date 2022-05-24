It’s OFFICIAL official! Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s first production ‘Darlings’ is indeed heading to streaming giant Netflix, which everyone expected after rumours started swirling back in February.

Bhatt will star alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the movie directed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen. The three actors featured in a comical announcement skit released on Tuesday.

In it, the stars are asked by a camera person if ‘Darlings’ would be releasing on Netflix. All three actors avoid answering the question, but at the end a cheeky Bhatt says to the camera, “See you soons”, with a smile.

“Hey, darlings. See you soons,” Bhatt also wrote in the caption to the video.

In February, various Indian news outlets quoted a source as saying that ‘Darlings’ was sold for Rs800 million (Dh37 million) to Netflix.

“It’s a dark comedy and the makers felt that the film will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium. The conversations were on with multiple players and it’s finally Netflix, who has bagged the exclusive streaming rights. The film has been sold for a sum of Rs800 million, thereby making it one of the biggest deals for a female led film,” the source said.

The movie, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Production, is “a dark comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.”

Reen said in a statement: “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”

An official release date for the movie has not been announced yet.