Actor, producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt is all set to host her first Hope Gala in London.
As per a source close to the actress’ team, Alia will host Hope Gala on March 28 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. This is in support of Alia’s chosen charity, Salaam Bombay, which is focused on engaging Mumbai’s most vulnerable ‘at-risk’ children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school.
Reportedly, the Gala will be attended by industrialists and philanthropists from India and London.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently completed shooting for ‘Jigra’, which also stars Vedang Raina.
Announcing the wrap a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang.
In the photos, Alia was seen sporting short hair for the film. Alia and Vedang were seen in a candid mood as they sat beside each other.
Helmed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.
Director Vasan Bala has previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, a crime thriller, ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. ’Jigra’ was announced last year in September.
Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the line of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. However, the work on the film has not started yet.