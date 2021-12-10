For the secretive and much talked about wedding of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, only the best outfits would suffice. And what better to adorn them but clothing from the couturier to the stars, Sabyasachi?
Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s label shared details of the couple’s regal outfits on their Instagram on December 9, the day Kaif and Kaushal announced they had gotten married in Rajasthan.
“The bride Katrina Kaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet,” the details read. “In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.”
For the jewellery, Kaif wore “uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.”
The groom’s outfit was as elaborate as his new wife’s. Kaushal wore “an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.”
It doesn’t get more elaborate than that!
Over the years, many Bollywood celebrities have picked the ultra pricey Sabyasachi for their wedding clothes.
Actresses Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Soha Ali Khan and Vidya Balan all wore the label for their big days.
Kaif and Kaushal’s wedding festivities kicked off with a sangeet ceremony on December 7 followed by the mehendi ceremony on December 8. The wedding took place on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and is expected to be followed by a reception on December 10.