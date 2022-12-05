For the first time in his career, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen doing the typical Bollywood hero histrionics in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. He says every actor wants to prove themselves in a holistic way.
Talking about fitting into the “quintessential Bollywood hero” tag with all the song and dance in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Vicky told IANS: “I think every actor out there including myself is out there to prove themselves as an actor in a holistic way and of course in a Bollywood set up, that’s what they say it’s only after you do the song and dance and comedies you become a complete actor.
“I always wanted to explore this and this was always inside me but I wanted to do this with the right script and team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.”
‘Govinda Naam Mera’ also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.
It will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.