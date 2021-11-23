Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (second from right) getting his UAE golden visa Image Credit: Instagram.com/varundvn

Varun Dhawan has emerged as the latest recipient of the UAE golden visa, with the Bollywood star taking to his Instagram Story to post an image of the same, while thanking the government for the honour.

“Having shot multiple films here I can first hand say that the UAE is a great destination to film,” posted Dhawan, while adding: “Very thankful to the @uaegov for giving me a golden visa.”

Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in 'Dishoom' Image Credit: Supplied

Several of the star’s Bollywood projects have been filmed in the UAE, including the 2016 action-comedy ‘Dishoom’, which was shot extensively in Abu Dhabi. The Remo D’Souza dance film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ (2020) was also shot in locations around Dubai, including Bollywood Parks. Meanwhile, his 2018 film ‘October’ had its world premiere in Dubai, while the actor has promoted several of his Bollywood projects in the UAE over the years.

Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Image Credit: twitter.com/Varun_dvn

Dhawan, who is currently awaiting the release of his films ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’, is the latest celebrity from India to be bestowed with the golden visa honour.

Varun Dhawan (right) in ‘Street Dancer 3D’. Image Credit: Supplied

This month alone saw famed Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor bring in his 66th birthday in Dubai in style and get honoured with the UAE golden visa, along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor who were all present to receive their 10-year visas. Boney also mentioned at the time that his two older children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, got their visas as well.

Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi as they receive the UAE golden visa Image Credit: twitter.com/BoneyKapoor

Choreograph turned filmmaker Farah Khan also received her UAE golden visa at Expo 2020 Dubai earlier this month. In October, popular Indian playback singer KS Chithra was handed the 10-year visa by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai.

Dulquer Salmaan receiving his UAE Golden Visa Image Credit: Supplied