The makers of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bhediya’, on Thursday, unveiled the first look poster featuring Dhawan in a ferocious never-before-seen avatar, along with a new release date.
The film, which was earlier slated to release on April 14, 2022, will now hit cinemas after exactly a year from today, on November 25, 2022.
In ‘Bhediya’, the makers are creating a breathtaking world through visual effects. Achieving something unique does take time, and if sources are to be believed, the team does not want to rush this intricate process.
Featuring Hollywood effects studio Mr X, the film will bring together producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie ‘Stree’.
Talking about his collaboration with Mr X, Vijan said, “Mr X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised ‘Bhediya’, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr X to weave that epic scale.”
Director Kaushik added, “‘Bhediya’ is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”
In the film, Dhawan will be seen essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf.
Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of the film has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote scripts for ‘Bala’, ‘Made In China’, ‘Wrong Side Raju’.
The film marks Dhawan’s biggest project to date.