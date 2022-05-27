Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was in New Delhi to unveil the new track from his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, has given a cryptic reply on him making a digital debut.
“I don’t think I can give details about this. But something in the works... something prime. The world is getting smaller in concerns with information and technology. There are certain genres that work well on streaming and there are some in theatres but definitely audience wants to consume content,” he said.
“They want to be entertained for sure. Right now whatever the environment is... we want entertainment. We want to laugh and enjoy.”
Dhawan was in New Delhi with his co-star Kiara Advani to unveil the first track ‘The Punjaabban’ from the upcoming film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
The film, which delves around the concept of divorce, is slated to release in theatres on June 24.
‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is directed by Raj Mehta.
Dhawan and Advani got a warm welcome in the national capital as they were greeted with loud cheers, hoots and whistles.
The stars also danced and showed their fans the hook step of ‘The Punjaabban’ in the Connaught Place area of New Delhi.
Meanwhile, Advani dodged a question about when is she tying the knot with her rumoured beau, actor Sidharth Malhotra.
“Whenever it happens I will invite you. Right now, I am just getting married on screen, you can see me as a bride there. Whenever it happens you’d know,” she said.
Advani and Malhotra are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, neither of them has commented on their relationship.