Actor Varun Dhawan and his fiancee Natasha Dalal have reportedly set a date for their wedding.
According to news outlet Pinkvilla, invitations have been sent out asking guests to block their dates from January 22-25 for a Punjabi style celebration.
The marriage ceremony is said to be set for January 24, with the prior two days dedicated to the pre-wedding ceremonies — the sangeet and mehendi.
An earlier report suggested that the couple will be getting married in Alibaug, a coastal town outside Mumbai.
So far, no official details have been revealed. However, fans are eagerly awaiting the marriage of the couple who’ve been together for many years. Dalal and Dhawan have known each other since sixth grade.
In an interview with Filmfare magazine, the actor spoke about getting hitched, saying: “Everyone is talking about this [marriage] for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”