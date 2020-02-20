Videos which have surfaced on social media showing Sinha attending a wedding Qawwali night

Lahore: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

A video of the legendary actor at the function along with Pakistani star Reema Khan has gone viral on social media, The News International reported citing a Pakistani website allpakdramapageofficial, which shared the clip on its Instagram page.

"Legendary Bollywood actor and Politician Shatrughan sinha spotted at a wedding event in Lahore tonight Film star #ReemaKhan also there at the #bigfatwedding," read the caption.