Tiger Shroff Image Credit: AFP

Actor Tiger Shroff has extended his support to Bhamla Foundation for the cause of urban afforestation.

The initiative is supported by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim. Bhamla Foundation has come up with a unique solution to counter the problem, to play a reverse card on the expansion of cities. They aim to strategically work towards creation and expansion of urban forests and bring the climate change under control. Shroff shared his thoughts on climate change and how we can tackle the bull by its horns with the help of this campaign.

The actor told IANS, “I feel really honoured to be a part of such an important global campaign with Bhamla Foundation because conserving the urban forests and slowing down climate change is the need of the hour if we want to build a sustainable future for us all.”

He feels that the road to salvation will emerge from the change in our lifestyles and consuming habits. He added, “Even a small change in your lifestyle at home can go a long way in protecting the environment so I hope to bring as much support from people, especially the youth as I can, for this campaign.”

Solheim also spoke about the work by the foundation, he said, “I am glad to know about the excellent work Bhamla Foundation has done. It has been doing and immensely contributing towards protecting the environment, developing and conservation of urban forests.”