Bollywood lost one of its rising stars in June 2020, when Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide.
On his third death anniversary, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, where she shared a series of pictures.
The actor who won everyone over with his superb performances in every role that he took on, began his career with the Hindi TV show, ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’.
She posted screenshots of books he had suggested to her along with a photo of Sushant with his niece and nephew. The penultimate picture in the series that Kirti posted was a snapshot of a discussion between the siblings, in which Sushant suggested three books for reading and mentioned, “Also these three were my last year’s fav. You also share if you find anything k******.”
“Love you Bhai (brother), and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now ... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let’s live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive,” Kirti wrote.
Born on January 21, 1986, Rajput began his career with the TV shows ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’. He later transitioned to movies like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Dil Bechara’.
Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.