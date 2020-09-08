The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the death of her late boyfriend, the actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday. ANI reported later that Chakraborty was sent to 14-day judicial custody and that the court rejected her bail plea.
KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, made the announcement of the arrest.
She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, reported IANS.
Chakraborty will be taken for a medical test shortly and is likely to be produced before a magistrate through video-conferencing for remand in the evening.
The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, later on Monday for eight hours and again for around five hours on Tuesday before placing her under arrest.
Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his flat in Mumbai's Banda. Various angles are being probed to ascertain cause including a drug angle.
In the previous days, this investigation has lead to the arrests of a number of people connected to drug trafficking including Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty, and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda.