Even as cinemas reopen across India with a spate of Bollywood films waiting in the wings to showcase on the big screen, Shahid Kapoor has decided to go against the tide and announce his digital debut.
The actor has commenced production on an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled Amazon Original Series featuring him in the lead. The ‘Kabir Singh’ star will team up with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for the series, the director dup team behind Amazon’s other hit show, ‘The Family Man’, which stars Manoj Bajpayee.
Talking about his digital debut, Kapoor spoke about working with the talented duo for the first time.
“I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them,” he said in a media statement.
The show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The makers have further revealed there will soon be an announcement on the ‘surprise cast’ featured in the series.
Meanwhile, Kapoor has his work cut out for him as the actor clashes with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth at the cinemas later this year.
Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, which is releasing on November 5, will head to the cinemas along with Kumar’s ‘Prithviraaj’ along with Rajinikanth’s much touted Tamil film, ‘Annaatthe’.
‘Jersey’ narrates the story about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late 30s and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.