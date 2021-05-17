Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son has graduated from university and pictures from the social distanced ceremony in the US have gone viral.

Aryan Khan, 23, can be seen in a graduation gown and red sash as he receives his degree from the University of Southern California. Earlier, Aryan and his mum Gauri Khan were spotted at the airport on the way to the US. It’s unclear if Shah Rukh was at the ceremony.

Curious what the star kid graduated in? Aryan was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts. It’s yet to be seen if this means a career in film is in the cards for Aryan, who is a splitting image of his father.

In the past, Shah Rukh has talked about why Aryan does not want to be an actor.

“He doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he’s a good writer,” Shah Rukh said while on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’. “I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me.”

“He came to me and said, ‘I don’t think I want to act.’ His issue was — which is think is practical and honest — he said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you... and I don’t want to be in that position’,” the actor added.

Despite not having big movie star dreams, Aryan did lend his voice as Simba in the Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’.

Another celebrity kid graduated from the same university as Aryan.

‘Friends’ actress Lisa Kudrow shared on social media that her son Julian had graduated from the University of Southern California.