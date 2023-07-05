Actor Shah Rukh Khan was snapped on his return to India from the US at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday. Earlier there were reports that the superstar suffered an injury in the US.

King Khan was spotted in a blue hoody sweatshirt that he teamed up with pair of comfy pants and a white T-shirt. He accessorized his look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Reportedly, during the shooting of an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, the actor had got injured and hurt his nose. As per reports, he was immediately given medical attention. His producer wife Gauri and son AbRam were also seen at the airport.

The star made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller 'Pathaan', which was released in January this year. He will soon be seen in 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', following which he will play the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. 'This film will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.

Not only a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', speculations are that he may be seen making a special appearance in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. On Tuesday, the ace filmmaker revealed whether SRK will be having a special cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh- starrer film or not.

The director went live on Instagram on Tuesday evening, to interact with fans about his upcoming film. One of the fans asked if he was in the film, to which he replied, "Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film." A user asked the filmmaker if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he replied, "No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film." However, he added that SRK's blessings are with them.