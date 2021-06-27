Salman Khan Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has chosen Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has a large fan base globally, to promote awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination and dispel misinformation around it.

In a video message in Hindi shared on BMC’s official Twitter handle, the ‘Bharat’ star urged all Indian citizens to take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also requested everyone to follow social distancing, wash their hands at regular intervals, and wear masks in the right manner to ward off the virus. He also urged everyone not to fall prey to fake rumours and unverified vaccine information that often circulate on social media platforms.

His goodwill gesture to use his celebrity to possibly save lives didn’t go unnoticed. BMC lauded him for being a part of their ‘Be Our Partner’ campaign’.

“Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for spreading awareness on vaccines and urging people to get their #JabToBeatCorona as soon as possible,” they wrote, along with posting the video.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News while he was promoting his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, Khan expressed his wish to see COVID-19 era end.

“Everyone is waiting for this pandemic to end and the virus to die,” said Khan, adding that the pandemic was putting the entertainment industry in a tough spot.

India continues to battle a savage second wave of COVID-19 with casualties and death being a constant.

Several Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor have survived the virus.

It isn’t the first time that Khan is openly promoting following safety protocols to fight off the pandemic. The actor, who was last seen in his Eid release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has repeatedly pleaded to his fans to maintain social distancing and to wear masks properly in the past.