Saif Ali Khan’s son spent his special day with his father and his young Bollywood friends

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Maldives Image Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim welcomed his 20th birthday in the company of his famous dad and his well-connected friends from Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan poses with Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan Image Credit: Instagram

According to reports, Khan threw a star-studded birthday party for his son at his residence in Mumbai and the guest list included the young brigade of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F were a part of the gig. Actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ayan Shetty, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut soon, attended the party.

A picture of the father-son chilling out in a dim-lit room has also been doing the rounds. Ibrahim’s actress sister Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her kooky personality on social media, put up a video of her wishing her brother with a series of questionable knock-knock jokes. In the video, Ibrahim looks suitably chuffed and embarrassed.

Sara Ali Khan also posted a family picture of her two favourite men in her life along with the caption: “Daddy’s day out’ and hashtags including #likefatherlikeson and #carboncopy.

She also wished her brother with a heartwarming post on her Instagram account and wrote: “Happy birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a newborn, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock-knock jokes.”

A picture of the two having coffee together accompanied her touching post. She is known to go all out for her beloved sibling's birthdays. Last year, she made sure that a cake designed in the shape of a football in the colours of his favourite English Club, Chelsea, was arranged.

This year his stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan and his aunt Saba Ali Khan wished him for his special day.