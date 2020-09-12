Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming a responsible dad.
Khan shared that he tried to incorporate that essence in his recent rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman", where he plays an ageing playboy whose life goes haywire when he discovers he has a teenage daughter from a previous fling.
"The story is quite timeless. Its core thought is about acceptance of responsibility and growing up," said Khan, who is father to actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, and four-year-old son Taimur with Kareena.
"Fathers play an important role in our lives but sometimes it's about the journey of becoming a responsible dad and that's what my character, goes through. It's a comic take on this situation and growing up. It's a story that will always be relevant on some level with audiences, I think," added the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.