Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The ‘Metro Park’ star took to Twitter to update his fans on February 17.

“I have tested positive for #Covid19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining,” posted Shorey. Several Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh have tested positive for COVID-19 during this pandemic and saw mild symptoms before making a full recovery. Members of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, had to be hospitalised after they tested positive in Mumbai.

Shorey is the latest star to go into self-isolation.

Until recently, Shorey was busy promoting the second season of ‘Metro Park’, a comedy about a dysfunctional immigrant Indian family in the US, streaming on Eros Now.

In an interview with Gulf News in January, Shorey had described his latest comic series as a hilarious family comedy.

“‘Metro Park’ is a series about Indian immigrants living in the US. It’s about a Gujarati family that lives in New Jersey, but the story is told through the eyes of my South Indian brother-in-law ... The series with the trials, tribulations, conflicts, and struggles of immigrants Indian immigrants living in the US and their struggle to retain their cultural identity while assimilating the culture from where they are now,” said Shorey.

Shorey is an avid Twitter user and has a colourful social media persona. He happily hits back at trolls and never lets a snide tweet directed at him slide.