After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the next Bollywood star to participate in British adventurer Bear Grylls' adventure series, ‘Into the Wild’ is actor Ranveer Singh, however with a twist. It is now Singh's turn to test his mettle in the wild, literally.
On Friday, Netflix India dropped a new trailer of ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’, an adventure-based show, which will premiere on July 8.
Singh can be seen in a new promo released by the streaming service eating off of a dinner dish attempting to swallow a wasp as he lifts the cloche, but ultimately succeeds in doing so.
The caption of the video says, “Menu mein kya hai? Aap hi batao! You decide what Ranveer Singh eats, where he goes, how he sleeps. Sab kuch. Catch India's first interactive special - Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, only on Netflix. Dropping July 8.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Singh was recently seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’. He’s set to star in ‘Cirkus’, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, and ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt.