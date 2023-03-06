Taking to Instagram, Neena Gupta dropped pictures from the Muhurat along with the movie's poster. Sharing the pictures," AGE NO BAR? Presenting #PachhattarKaChhora, a quirky RomCom with a TWIST! FILMING BEGINS! Directed by @gilatarjayant." She tagged the cast and crew of the film.

Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film went on the floors today with Gulshan Grover and Sanjay Mishra playing significant roles.

Shooting begun in Rajsamand, Rajasthan and this is the first film that will be shot at this location. The announcement poster for the film features a "yo" hand gesture which comes out of a water body, a pair of glasses and a walking stick are up in the sky with a full moon at the backdrop.

"Panorama Studios has always backed interesting subjects and this one struck a chord immediately. With audiences having exposure to cinema from across the world now, we are looking out for stories that will be different yet entertaining. 'Pachhattar Ka Chhora' is a film that talks about a very important aspect of life in a lighter vein. We are looking forward to bringing this journey of a 75-year-young man," shared Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman- Panorama Studios

Filmmaker Jayant Gilatar has directed over 4000 episodes for various TV shows, starting with Akbar-Birbal, which was translated into 68 languages. His Marathi films, 'Sadarakshanaay' and 'Ranbhoomi', have won several state awards. His Natasamrat, in Gujarati, was another big hit, while his Gujarat 11, the first sports film in Gujarati, won several awards and was selected for National Archives. His Hindi film, 'Chalk N Duster', a journey with two teachers played by Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla, is known for its heart warming content.

Gilatar shared, "I have always been drawn to unconventional subjects rather than the run-of-the-mill. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a perfect fit and I am excited to start the journey of this film today. That the story will be told through two powerhouse performers, Randeep and Neenaji, is an added bonus."

Talking about the new project, Hooda said, "This one is unlike any that I have done before, a romantic drama with an undercurrent of situational humour that will hopefully leave audiences in splits while giving them some fodder for thought. Believe me when I say, you have not seen a love story like this before."