Ranbir Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Wishes have been streaming in for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor who turned 39 on September 28. As a treat for fans of the actor, who is probably busy enjoying his holiday in Jodhpur, Yash Raj Films shared a mysterious teaser of his look from upcoming film ‘Shamshera’.

In the image which features the text ‘A legend will rise’ and ‘18th March 2022’, the actor is seen with long hair and markings on his face.

Kapoor will star alongside Vaani Kapoor in the period epic movie that’s being directed by Karan Malhotra. Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist.

“‘Shamshera’ is not a story of a ‘daaku,’ but a film based in the 1800s,” Kapoor told PTI in 2018. “It is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

He said at the time that the role was “a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often.”

The ‘Rockstar’ actor was last seen in the 2018 Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’, and has upcoming films ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Image Credit: IANS

Kapoor has been rumoured to be wedding location scouting with girlfriend Alia Bhatt (who also stars in ‘Brahmastra’) in the popular holiday destination of Jodhpur.

The couple has been dating for more than three years and have often been photographed with each other’s family.

In an interview with Indian journalist Rajeev Masand, Kapoor opened up about his marriage plans being ruined by the pandemic.