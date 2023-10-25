Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about dealing with negativity and also reacted to the trolls who call him 'toxic'.

Taking to X Ranbir's fans shared a clip from a conversation in which the 'Barfi star' said, "Hey, I'm not on social media so I don't have the need to deal with it which is a great thing. But I feel negativity is very important especially if you are an artist and if you have some work out there I think both need to exist because then that creates a balance. You know sometimes a lot of things are written about you as an actor, a lot of opinions are made which are not necessarily true and if you take it for a pinch of salt because this image of mine which has been created by the movies or the characters I play or by media is something that I don't own."

Ranbir added, "It's owned by the public, it's owned by people who like my work or dislike my work and they are allowed to say anything about me as long as they give my work a chance you know as long as I can prove to them as an actor and that has always been my focus - to act."

"Recently, I was reading some article about being toxic and something relating to some statement I made and I understand this. And I am on the side of the people who are fighting for the toxic masculinity, if they use me as the face of it, it's fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling sad about them having an opinion about what I said. I look at a larger picture," he added.

Bollywood celebs and controversies go hand-in-hand. Recently, Ranbir was found at the receiving end of trolls after his wife Alia Bhatt made a new revelation about their equation on social media.

Vogue India dropped a video of Alia. In the video, Alia revealed that she tries to keep her lipstick faded and minimal as her husband doesn't like it. While Alia seemingly thought she was sharing a cute detail about her relationship with Ranbir, many social media users did not think so.

In the video, she said, "One thing my husband...when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well... he would be like 'wipe that off, wipe that off' because he loves the natural colour of my lips." Several fans swamped down the comment section and called Ranbir a "toxic" husband and a "red flag".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' which is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.