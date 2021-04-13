R Madhavan Image Credit: IANS

Actor R Madhavan said that he has recovered from the coronavirus but is still taking care and precaution. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter to share with fans his health update, saying that his mother has also tested negative for COVID-19.

Madhavan, who had contracted COVID-19 last month, said that he has recovered from the coronavirus but is still following all social distancing norms.

“Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma [mother] have tested COVID-19 negative again. Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. God’s grace we are all fit and fine now,” he tweeted.

On March 25, the actor shared the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19 — but he seemed to be in good spirits as he put a comedic spin on his announcement on social media.

Referring to the Raju Hirani film ‘3 Idiots’, which also starred Aamir Khan who had tested positive just days earlier to Madhavan, he tweeted using the names of characters in the popular movie, based on Chetan Bhagat’s book.

“Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well.”

Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan, star in the 3 Idiots. Image Credit: Supplied

Farhan was the name of Madhavan’s character in the film, while Rancho was played by Khan. Virus was the nickname given to Boman Irani’s character.

Other celebrities who have tested positive recently include actors Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.