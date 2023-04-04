Ever since Raghav Chandha, the Indian member of parliament from the northern state of Punjab, and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra were spotted in public together, rumours about their wedding have been rife.
Several Indian media reports cited an unnamed source who has claimed that the two will make their relationship official by an intimate engagement ceremony in New Delhi by the first week of April.
According to one such report, Chopra is already in New Delhi. The source also said the ceremony will be graced by family members, including her actor-cousins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Meera Chopra. Chopra Jonas' husband Nick Jonas and a few other close friends will also attend the event.
Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The duo have often been pictured together at the Mumbai and New Delhi airports.