Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta Image Credit: Twitter
Also in this package

Veteran actress Neena Gupta on Wednesday shared she begins her day with riyaz (singing practice).

Taking to Instagram, Neena, who has been spending time at her residence in Uttarakhand, posted a small video of her classical music lesson session with her guruji over a video call.

“Morning riyaz in the mountains. Thanks Zoom and thanks Prasanna Guruji," she captioned her post.

Neena's daughter Masaba had a hilarious reaction to the video.

"Sur toh pakdo mummy," Masaba quipped.

The mother-daughter duo recently featured in the web series ‘Masaba Masaba’, a fictionalised series inspired by Masaba's real life.

In 2017, Gupta had shocked everyone when she took to social media and confessed openly that she was out of work. A comeback for her happened soon, with ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. Since then, she has had a busy second innings.