Actor Namit Das has collaborated with his mother for the first time on a song in the Mira Nair web series, ‘A Suitable Boy’.
The actor has composed and sung ‘The boatman song’, which features at a pivotal stage when two characters begin to fall in love. For Namit, the song is special because it has been penned by his mother, Yamini.
"It is so amazing to be part of 'A Suitable Boy' in more ways than one. Music has always been one of my many loves and to have the chance of making music and singing for Mira Nair's adaptation is incredible," said Namit, son of yesteryear ghazal singer Chandan Dass.
"This song became even more special to me when my mother stepped aboard to pen the lyrics. To have created the song with her for a series, is a first that I will always cherish. My mother has been the loudest voice of encouragement as far as my pursuit of music is concerned. It's awesome that we got to bond over music professionally for a series that is my dream come true. I never saw it coming," he added.
‘A Suitable Boy’ follows the story of four families over a period of 18 months and centres on Mrs. Rupa Mehra's efforts to arrange the marriage of her younger daughter, Lata, to a "suitable boy".
Apart from composing, Namit plays the role of a suitor named Haresh Khanna.