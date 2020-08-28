Sharing a poster of her upcoming patriotic film 'Tejas,' actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday announced that the film is all set to go on the floors in December this year.
The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share the poster that sees her wearing an Air Force uniform as she stands beside the fighter aircraft Tejas.
ALSO SEE
- Janmashtami 2020: How Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachhan, Kangana Ranaut are celebrating
- Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor among stars celebrating National Handloom Day 2020
- Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal among stars celebrating India’s Independence Day
- Bold in Bollywood: How Tapasee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut and others empower women through their characters
"#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP@sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @nonabains," she tweeted along with the picture.
Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the role of an Air Force pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.
The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The first look of the film was released earlier in February which featured the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor donning the Air Force uniform.
Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in April 2021.