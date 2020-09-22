Kangana Ranaut has taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse.
Ranaut took to her verified Twitter account to take a dig at Padukone using the latter's name in a hashtag, leaving no guesses as to who her comment was aimed at.
"Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager," MAAL HAI KYA?" #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone," Ranaut tweeted.
Just a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on June 15, Padukone had tweeted from her verified account: "Repeat after me: depression is an illness." In another tweet posted on June 16, the actress had shared: "Repeat after me: depression is a form of mental illness."
Ranaut in her tweets has now taken a sarcastic jibe at Padukone using the latter's catchwords in her anti-depression campaigns. Ranaut's jibe at Padukone comes after the news channel Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash, who is reportedly an employee with Kwan Talent Management Agency.