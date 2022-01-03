Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19.
The ‘Batla House’ actor took to his Instagram stories on January 3 to share the news of the diagnosis.
“I came in contact with 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid,” Abraham wrote. “Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else.”
The actor added: “We are both vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Mask up.”
Amid the spread of the contagious Omicron variant, a number of Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the recent past, including actresses Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar, actor Arjun Kapoor and movie producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.
On the work front, Abraham recently released a teaser for his upcoming action flick ‘Attack’, where he appears to play a part-human, part-robot crime fighter. The movie will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez and is set to release on January 28.
Abraham will also be seen in the much talked about — and much delayed — movie ‘Pathan’, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.