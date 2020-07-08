Dubai: Bollywood actor Jagdeep died on Wednesday in Mumbai.
The 81-year-old star had been dealing with health-related issues for some time.
He will be laid to rest at a cemetery in South Mumbai today.
Photos of his son Jaaved Jaaferi leaving for the funeral were doing the rounds this morning.
Jagdeep was best known for his stint in ’Ramesh Sippy’s 'Sholay' and performance in comedy film 'Andaz Apna Apna', where he played Salman Khan’s father, Bankelal.
He is survived by his three children Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri and Muskaan Jafri.
Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, Jagdeep began his career as a child artist and survived in Bollywood for over five-six decades. He worked in more than 400 films. He was honoured with a lifetime achievement by International Indian Film Academy. His brand of physical humour punctuated by comical facial expressions helped him build his own army of fans.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn tweeted the news, expressing his condolences.
Comic actor Johny Lever tweeted as well, recalling that his first movie was one where he worked with Jagdeep.