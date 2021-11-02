Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was seen soaking in spectacular views of Dubai in a video he posted on his social media.
The action star can be seen arriving at The Burj Khalifa in a Rolls-Royce, before heading to the viewing deck at the world’s tallest building, calling it a “breathtaking sight.” The clip was an advertisement for a popular soft drink.
Earlier, it was rumoured that Roshan was in the UAE to film for his upcoming movie ‘Vikram Vedha’, a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.
Unverified pictures of the ‘Krrish’ actor taken by the stuntmen, apparently in the UAE, also went viral on social media. However, the actor hadn’t confirmed his presence in Dubai until now. ‘Vikram Vedha’ also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, and is being directed by Pushkar–Gayathri.
Roshan is one of a number of Indian celebrities who have been spotted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in recent days.
‘Sardar Udham’ actor Vicky Kaushal shared pictures of himself cruising in a Rolls-Royce in Abu Dhabi, while actress Deepika Padukone was seen hanging out with her pals, such as comedian Nitinn R Miranni and his wife, at Greek restaurant Nammos Dubai and with her mum in other spots in the city.
Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan was also in the city to accept her UAE golden visa at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar was another celebrity who was out and about in Dubai, days after he and many other celebrities attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night held at Meydan Hotel on October 28. Stars who attended included Kajol, Urvashi Rautela, Vivek Oberoi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Maya Ali, and more.