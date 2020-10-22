Actress Gauahar Khan has denied reports suggesting she might get married to rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar in November.
Darbar is Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son, and a choreographer and social media influencer. Rumours have been rife ever since Khan posted series of photos and videos on Instagram going by which it would seem the two share a close bond.
However, Khan has now dismissed all such speculations, speaking to IANS.
"These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it," she said.
Among videos that sparked acted as catalyst to the rumours is one uploaded by Khan where the two can be seen dancing to Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's song ‘Diamond da challa’. At the end of the clip, Darbar goes on his knees and slips a ring on Khan's finger, making fans wonder if it is a real proposal.