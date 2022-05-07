It’s confirmed! Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to feature in the ‘Ms Marvel’ series.
Details regarding Akhtar’s character are under wraps, though his participation has been touted as a guest-starring role, Deadline reported.
However, Akhtar has not posted anything about his role in ‘Ms Marvel’ yet.
In 2021, there were reports that Akhtar was in Bangkok to film for a Marvel Studios project.
“Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide. All other details of the project are strictly under wraps,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
‘Ms Marvel’ is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.
Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of ‘Ms Marvel’, which is set to premiere on June 8.